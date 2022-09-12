New bike lanes will complete trail between Victoria, West Shore

Construction of the last leg of the E&N Regional Trail, which will connect the West Shore communities with downtown Victoria, started Monday, according to the City of Victoria.

This last section of trail, called the Kimta E&N Cycling Connector, will include protected bike lanes, as well as shared-use pathways, new crosswalks, accessibility upgrades, improved lighting and new landscaping.

The new trail section spans from the Harbour Road overpass of the Galloping Goose Trail near the Johnson Street Bridge to the intersection of Esquimalt Road and Robert Street.

Construction of the 1.2-kilometre stretch of trail is expected to be complete in about six months, according to the City of Victoria.

The city is working with the Capital Regional District (CRD) on the project, since the CRD operates the regional trail network.

"This project will improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, and add continuity to a regional transportation route, which will help more people in the Capital Region choose active travel," said B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming in a statement Monday.

Funding for the new trail section came from the B.C. government's Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program.

CRD board chair Colin Plant also described the new stretch of trail as "filling a significant gap" in the region's bike network.