New bike park opening in Saanich

The District of Saanich is putting the finishing touches on a new multi-skilled bike park.

The Tripp Station Youth Bike Park is designed for cyclists of all ages, and includes a paved pump track, dirt BMX jumps and ramps, and a skills trail.

The new bike park is located off Lochside Drive, beside the Lochside Regional Trail.

Park furniture, bike racks, a drinking fountain and a portable toilet are also located in the area.

"This park really came about as a result of our youth strategy that identifies adventurous play," said Paul de Greeff with the Saanich parks department.

"We believe this facility really addresses that need in our community and provides it in a safe way."

The district says the park cost about $200,000 to build. A grand opening for the park is set for Saturday at 11 a.m.

The municipality leased the one-acre portion of land from BC Hydro in 2019 to develop the park.

The South Island Mountain Bike Society says the new skills park will be a "great new addition to urban bike parks" in the region.

"I am so thrilled to see this long-awaited youth bike skills park is now a fantastic addition to Saanich’s parks system," said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes in a statement Monday.

"It gives youth a fun way to challenge themselves, to socialize with friends and family and to stay healthy and active."