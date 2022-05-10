New biking, hiking trails open in Langford

A collection of new hiking and biking trails are now open in Langford, B.C., the city announced Tuesday.

The trails are part of the new Langford Gravity Zone and Nature Trails, comprising 130 acres in the Westhills area off the West Shore Parkway.

Nine trails opened Tuesday, with three others planned before the end of the year, the city said.

"The 130 acres of forestland that makes up the Langford Gravity Zone and Nature Trails will provide Langford residents with more green space for outdoor exploration," Langford Mayor Stew Young said in a press release.

"Whether residents want to hike, bike or just get outside and connect with nature in their own backyard, these trails will provide that opportunity," he added. "This park is a one-of-a-kind park on Vancouver Island, and will attract visitors from around the world, supporting our local small businesses and tourism economy."

On Tuesday, the city also broke ground on a clubhouse building as part of the next phase of the Jordie Lunn Bike Park development.

Clubhouse construction will begin in the coming weeks with an expected completion date in 2023, the city said.

Once complete, the building will feature an outdoor patio, bike rental and repair shop and community meeting space.