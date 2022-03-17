New bill addressing gap in roadside bans for impaired drivers in Manitoba

A new bill was tabled in the Manitoba Legislature on Wednesday, aimed at addressing a gap in the immediate roadside ban of impaired drivers.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen submitted the Highway Traffic Amendment Act for first reading on Wednesday, with the goal of improving the immediate roadside prohibition (IRP) process.

“The main purpose of this act is to address a gap in the legal framework to redirect cases that would otherwise be eligible to participate in the immediate roadside prohibition program to an appropriate out-of-court IRP resolution complaint with alternative measures under the Criminal Code of Canada,” Goertzen said.

He said the immediate roadside prohibition process is not being used to the fullest extent possible due to operational issues, including screening devices not being readily available.

“Drivers who are deemed eligible for the immediate roadside program, but not initially diverted to that program, can now under this act be referred to an appropriate education and awareness program and be subject to IRP driving restrictions such as mandatory use of ignition interlock,” the justice minister said.

Goertzen said these measures will ensure a more consistent approach to dealing with first-time offenders, who are eligible for the IRP process. He added it will also help to achieve the intended safety, justice and efficiency benefits of the IRP program.

Manitoba’s immediate roadside prohibition process gives police alternative measures for first-time offenders who don’t fail a blood alcohol test, and in situations where there are no serious injuries or deaths.