New boundaries coming for Saskatoon's electoral wards

The map of Saskatoon's municipal wards is about to be redrawn

Saskatoon's city clerk notified the public on Friday that Ward 2 and Ward 7 are outside of the legally required population range.

The city’s ten electoral districts are redrawn as the population grows to keep them as even as possible.

Using data from eHealth Saskatchewan rather than the census, city administrators found the population of Saskatoon grew to 285,445 residents.

This means each ward must now contain around 28,544 people, plus or minus 10 per cent, according to a news release from city clerk Adam Tittemore.

Ward 2 falls under the population requirement. It encompasses the area from Caswell Hill to the southwest industrial area and Montgomery.

Ward 7 is above the limit. It runs from Diefenbaker Park to Stonebridge and the Willows.

The new boundaries need to be in place before the next municipal election in 2024, Tittemore said.

“Ward boundary reviews must be completed no less than 180 days before a general municipal election,” said Tittemore.

“As we will engage with ward residents on any proposed ward boundary changes, a good amount of lead time is required to undertake the review process.”

According to the release, the Municipal Wards Commission will complete the review in 2023 after a period of public consultations.