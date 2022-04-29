New Brighton stabbing sends 1 to hospital

Calgary police are investigating a Thursday night stabbing in New Brighton that sent one man to hospital.

Officials say the stabbing happened in the 100 block of New Brighton Manor S.E. shortly after 8 p.m.

EMS confirms the man was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre by ambulance in non-life threatening condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

Anyon who witnessed the stabbing or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.