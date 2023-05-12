New Brunswick aims to take away permits for renovictions

New Brunswickers are hoping renovictions will now be a concern of the past after new legislation was introduced by Housing Minster Jill Green.

“The landlords will now need to apply and have to show the renovations [are] going to be happening,” says Green. “And it has to happen in a timely manner. That is more protection for tenants, and also helps landlords as well, as they will be able to do approved evictions.”

The announcement comes weeks ahead of the province’s highly anticipated housing strategy, which is set to be released in June.

The proposed changes would halt loopholes used by landlords on tenants by requiring proof to the Residential Tenancies Tribunal that renovations cannot be done unless the unit is vacant. Landlords would also have a two-month deadline to begin work upon approval.

“Tenants still need to come to the Residential Tenancies Tribunal if they have a rent increase they feel is inappropriate,” according to Green.

Co-Chair of New Brunswick ACORN Peter Jongeneelen is pleased to see the changes, but says there is still a glaring omission from the minister’s announcement.

“The one thing though is we need a rent cap in place,” says Jongeneelen.

An ongoing hot button issue for housing advocates, Jongeneelen believes the addition of a rent cap on top of Thursday’s amendments would help hundreds of tenants.

“It would pretty much solve them all,” Jongeneelen claims. “If you had both of these together working in tandem, the incentive for landlords to just push a tenant out for no reason, it’s going to disincentive them.”

A rent cap still hasn’t been ruled out by the minister.

“It’s all together, but we’re just keeping on going because we can’t take a pause here. It’s too important to New Brunswickers.”

The proposed changes still need to go through a pair of more readings before they are made into law. Green also noted new penalties will be introduced for those who don’t follow the rules.