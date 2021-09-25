New Brunswick announces new COVID-19-related death, 61 cases Saturday

New Brunswick is announcing another COVID-19-related death, as well as 61 new cases on Saturday.

A person in their 70s in the Fredericton regions has died of the disease, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 53.

"Marcia and I are saddened to hear of another death because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a release.

"Our thoughts are with this person’s family and friends and with everyone who has lost a loved one or has gotten sick due to COVID-19. We all owe it to them to do our part to protect each other by please, if you can, getting vaccinated."

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the individual who has passed away,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

The active number of cases is 580.

Public health says 85 per cent, or 52 of the 61 new cases, are not fully vaccinated.

There were also 53 recoveries.

There are six new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region), which are as follows:

Two people 19 and under;

Two people 20-29; and

Two people 30-39.

Five cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Four new cases are in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and are as follows:

Two people 19 and under;

A person 20-29; and;

A person 30-39.

All four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 16 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

Two people 19 and under;

A person 20-29;

A person 30-39;

Two people 40-49;

Three people 50-59;

Three people 60-69;

Three people 70-79; and

A person 80-89

Eight cases are under investigation and eight are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 18 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

Five people 19 and under;

Three people 20-29;

A person 30-39;

Five people 40-49;

Three people 50-59; and

A person 80-89.

Twelve cases are under investigation and six are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The nine new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

Five people 19 and under;

A person 20-29;

Two people 30-39; and;

A person 40-49

Eight cases are contacts of a previously confirmed cases and one is under investigation.

The six new cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

A person 19 and under;

Three people 20-29;

A person 70-79; and;

A person 80-89

Five cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previously confirmed cases.

The two cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

A person 19 and under; and;

A person 20-29

One case is under investigation and the other is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

VACCINE UPDATE

Public Health says 78.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 87.7 per cent have received their first dose.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second-dose appointments for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

A list of upcoming mobile and walk-in clinics is available online.

STATE OF EMERGENCY REINSTATED

Based on the current level of COVID-19 hospitalizations, New Brunswick announced Friday it will reinstate a state of emergency.

It includes new measures to limit contacts, ensure physical distancing is maintained, and require certain businesses and events to have a vaccination or masking-and-testing workplace policy. Additional details are available online.

CLARIFICATION ON PRIVATE GATHERINGS

Private indoor gathering can have people from your household plus 20 consistent contacts.

It does not apply to businesses, such as restaurants, where patrons must show proof of full vaccination or medical exemption.

If you are holding a private outside gathering, there is no limit on the number of people, with physical distancing.

PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES

All current public health measures also remain in place, including the mandatory use of masks in indoor public spaces and the requirement to show proof of full vaccination when accessing certain events, services and businesses.

Anyone entering New Brunswick must pre-register through the New Brunswick Travel Registration Program.

Additional information about the updated measures is available online.