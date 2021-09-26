New Brunswick announces one COVID-19 related death; 82 new cases Sunday

New Brunswick is announcing another COVID-19-related death, as well as 82 new cases on Sunday.

A person in their 40s in the Moncton region has died of the disease, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 54.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, Marcia and I extend our deepest sympathies to the person’s loved ones during their time of mourning," said Premier Blaine Higgs in a release.

“Each life taken in New Brunswick by COVID-19 is more than a number. These are people’s parents, children, friends, neighbours and coworkers.”

“I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved family and friends,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

The active number of cases is 628.

Public health says 78 per cent, or 64 of the 82 new cases, are not fully vaccinated.

There were also 33 recoveries.

CASES BY REGION

There are 27 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region), which are as follows:

12 people 19 and under;

A person 20-29;

Three people 30-39;

Two people 40-49;

Two people 50-59;

Two people 70-79;

Three people 80-89 and;

Two people 90 and over.

Eighteen cases are under investigation and nine are a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Four new cases are in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and are as follows:

A person 20-29;

A person 40-49;

A person 60-69; and

A person 70-79.

Three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one is under investigation.

The 30 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

16 people 19 and under;

Six people 20-29;

A person 40-49;

Three people 50-59; and

Four people 60-69.

Twenty-two cases are under investigation and eight are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 14 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

Four people 19 and under;

Two people 20-29;

Six people 30-39; and

Two people 80-89.

Thirteen cases are under investigation and one is a contact of previously confirmed cases.

The two new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

A person 30-39; and;

A person 70-79

Both cases are contacts of a previously confirmed cases.

The four new cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

Three people 30-39; and

A person 40-49.

Three cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previously confirmed cases.

The one case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

A person 30-39

The case is under investigation.

VACCINE UPDATE

Public Health says 79.2 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 88.0 per cent have received their first dose.

But on Friday, the province pointed to 90 per cent of the population needing to be vaccinated to achieve the most protection within the community. Until then, people will have to follow public health restrictions.

“People who messaged that all you need is a certain rate of vaccination and everything goes back and no public health measures will be need, that was a mistake in their messaging," says Halifax Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett.

“These are preventable illnesses and diseases. I’m headed back to the hospital now. One person struggling at 22-years-old to breathe and we can’t let them get out of bed to even go to the bathroom… that's unacceptable."

THIRD DOSE OF MRNA VACCINE AVAILABLE

Third doses of mRNA vaccines are available to people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised due to a medical condition or treatment.

The recommended interval for a third dose is at least four weeks after receiving the second dose.

Those 12 and over with at least one of the conditions or treatments listed are eligible to register online for a third vaccination through a regional health authority clinic or participating pharmacy.

Individuals will be asked to sign a statement proving they meet the eligibility criteria.

The list includes people who:

Are receiving active chemotherapy (or immune therapy) for cancer.

Have received a solid organ transplant and are currently receiving chemotherapy or other immunosuppressive therapy.

Were born with moderate or severe dysfunction of their immune system.

Are living with untreated or advanced HIV infection or AIDS.

Are taking certain medications that severely affect the immune system.

Have chronic conditions associated with varying degrees of immune deficit, such as asplenia and chronic renal disease with dialysis.

STATE OF EMERGENCY REINSTATED

Based on the current level of COVID-19 hospitalizations, New Brunswick announced Friday it will reinstate a state of emergency.

It includes new measures to limit contacts, ensure physical distancing is maintained, and require certain businesses and events to have a vaccination or masking-and-testing workplace policy. Additional details are available online.

CLARIFICATION ON PRIVATE GATHERINGS

Private indoor gathering can have people from your household plus 20 consistent contacts.

It does not apply to businesses, such as restaurants, where patrons must show proof of full vaccination or medical exemption.

If you are holding a private outside gathering, there is no limit on the number of people, with physical distancing.

PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES

All current public health measures also remain in place, including the mandatory use of masks in indoor public spaces and the requirement to show proof of full vaccination when accessing certain events, services and businesses.

Anyone entering New Brunswick must pre-register through the New Brunswick Travel Registration Program.

Additional information about the updated measures is available online.

-With files from Maria Tobin