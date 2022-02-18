New Brunswick art exhibit showcases wearable pieces of pandemic artwork

A project curated by the Beaverbrook Art Gallery is showcasing facemasks that are wearable pieces of pandemic artwork.

The exhibition called “Isolated/Together,” is an interdisciplinary project made to commemorate the cultural impact of the facemask.

“What began as a necessity, turns into a moment in fashion, a moment in art,” says Joel Mason, the artistic director of Sunbury Shores Arts and Nature Centre in Saint Andrews, N.B., where the masks are currently on display.

“They brought together this proposition asking artists of different mediums to reinvent the mask, and to bring another angle on what a mask is, and what it can be in the popular imagination.”

Fourteen artists designed masks for the project, including Katrina Slade of Fredericton.

“Sort of like the title says, isolated together, we’re all collectively in this experience as communities, as humanity, collective humanity was going through something really unprecedented.”

The project is also in collaboration with other groups, including Theatre New Brunswick and the Atlantic Ballet.

Officials at the Beaverbrook gallery say the masks will be worn by dancers in post-pandemic performances.

“A lot for the artists designed their masks for dancers because we knew this was the plan,” said Slade.

“So for example, my mask, it has spikes coming out of it, but they’re lit up, and bouncy.”

Mason said they’re masks made for movement and this moment in time.

“I think it’s a good introspection that’s happening,” he said.

The show runs at Sunbury Shores until Feb. 26.