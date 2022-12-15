New Brunswick asphalt plant closed, badly damaged by fire
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
An asphalt plant in Pine Glen, N.B., is closed after it was badly damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon.
Riverview Fire and Rescue says about 30 firefighters responded to the asphalt plant on Pine Glen Road at 1:47 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the top of the asphalt plant.
Riverview fire says the employees had already safely evacuated the plant before they arrived on scene.
While fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, they say it did cause significant damage to the facility. It isn’t clear when, or if, the plant will reopen.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
-
'They are very vulnerable': Seniors learn how to spot grandparent scamsResidents at a Kitchener seniors home got a lesson Thursday on grandparent scams. The hope is that once they know what to look out for, they won’t become victims of fraud.
-
Sobeys parent company Empire says cyberattack expected to cost $25M after insuranceSobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd. has shared new details on a cyberattack that shut down its pharmacy services and other in-store functions last month.
-
Grande Prairie looking for resident feedback on new police serviceThe City of Grande Prairie is looking for resident feedback as it looks toward developing its own municipal police service.
-
One in four Canadians have had a package stolen by a porch pirate: surveyA new survey by FedEx Express Canada finds that Canadians are growing increasingly worried packages left in front of their home will be taken by porch pirates.
-
Search for missing woman in Sooke scaling back until big push this weekendThe search for a woman missing in the Sooke Hills park area of Vancouver Island has been scaled back to give crews a break after five days of searching.
-
Flyers in Fairhaven are 'fanning the flames' against the homeless shelter, residents sayA flyer being distributed in Saskatoon's Fairhaven neighbourhood about a newly located homeless shelter is drawing plenty of criticism and praise in the community.
-
Arrest made in Cochrane, Alta., break-in that saw RCMP badge, two vehicles stolenMounties have arrested one of two suspects believed to be involved in the theft of an RCMP badge and two vehicles from a Cochrane, Alta., home last month.
-
Alberta NDP drafts bill to freeze auto insurance rates for a yearThe Alberta NDP says they have an idea to tackle sky-high auto insurance rates that they blame the UCP government for doing nothing about.
-
Security needs to improve before Millennium Library reopens: MayorWinnipeg’s mayor says security at Millennium Library needs to improve before it can reopen to the public.