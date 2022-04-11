New Brunswick boy dies after accidentally falling into creek in province's northwest

A 12-year-old boy has died after he fell into a creek over the weekend in northwest New Brunswick.

Police in Edmundston, N.B., received a 911 call around 3 p.m. Sunday about a missing boy and another boy who was injured after he fell into water.

The City of Edmundston said Monday in a news release the missing boy was found lodged against the ice of Mastic Creek after a 10-minute search.

He was later pronounced dead at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

The other boy was kept in hospital for observation but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say the death is considered accidental and advise the public that it's dangerous to venture near waterways at this time of year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2022.