New Brunswick boy dies hours after receiving his last wish: a parade of cars and trucks

James Taylor, the five-year-old boy who received a personalized parade of all his favourite vehicles Saturday, passed away shortly after his last wish was granted.

James Taylor had a genetic disorder and was suffering from liver failure. His last days were being spent at the Saint John Regional Hospital alongside his family and healthcare workers.

I am very sad to have to share with you that 5-year old James Taylor has passed away. His family shared with us that James LOVED his parade and thanks you all very much for making his wish come true!



Make A Wish Canada made a request for vehicles, ranging from firetrucks to antique vehicles, to be part of a parade that would drive to the little boy. James had a passion for anything on wheels.

Initially, the organization was expecting about 150 vehicles to take part.

By the end of the event, Make A Wish Canada said 1,500 vehicles participated.

"Of course we jumped on the opportunity to be able to come out and spend this special day with James," said Andrew White, who drove a tow truck in the parade on Saturday. "It’s nice to see that Saint John has pulled together the way they have."

Before the event, participants and spectators were asked to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

James and his family watched the parade from an old ambulance bay at the hospital. Family friend Margaret Totten was overwhelmed by the strong show of community support.

"I think it brings a lot of comfort and support and distraction at a very difficult time for the whole family," she said.