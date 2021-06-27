New Brunswick continues vaccine campaign; reports one case of COVID-19 Sunday

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The case is in the province's Edmundston region (Zone 4) and involves an individual in their 20s. Public health says the case is related to travel.

Nine previously reported infections in New Brunswick are now considered recovered, with the total number of active cases dropping to 25.

VACCINE UPDATE

Health officials in New Brunswick say nearly 15,000 residents were vaccinated on Saturday, marking another "record-breaking day."

It administered 14,938 doses, which is the highest ever on a Saturday since the vaccine campaign began.

The province says over the past week, more than 82,000 first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, marking the highest seven-day rolling average to date.

Of those, more than 73,000 were second doses, which is also the highest seven-day rolling average so far.

Currently, 29.3 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The number of first doses administered also continues to increase. To date, 77.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their first dose.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

People who received AstraZeneca both times can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization.

Public Health is also reminding New Brunswickers to keep a copy of their Record of Immunization form as their official proof of vaccination.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,325 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,254 people have recovered, and 45 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Four people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including one in an intensive care unit.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 475 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 298 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 442 confirmed cases (14 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 753 confirmed cases (one active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 133 confirmed cases (six active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Public health also reported a potential COVID-19 exposure related to a flight. A full list of exposures can be found on the government website.

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick remains under the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.