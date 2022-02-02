New Brunswick coroner orders inquest into death of inmate from Saint John jail
New Brunswick's coroner has ordered an inquest into the death of an inmate from the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre in Saint John, N.B.
According to a news release from the New Brunswick government, 28-year-old Skyler Brent Sappier-Soloman was admitted to the Saint John Regional Hospital on Saturday. He died early Monday morning.
A previous release from the province stated that neither foul play nor suicide are suspected in his death, but no cause has been released.
The province says the presiding coroner and a jury will publicly hear evidence from subpoenaed witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Sappier-Soloman's death.
The jury will have an opportunity to make recommendations to prevent deaths under similar circumstances.
The presiding coroner, schedule and location have yet to be determined.
The province says the inquest date will be announced once it is confirmed.
An inquest is a formal proceeding that allows for public presentation of all evidence relating to a death.
