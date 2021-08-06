New Brunswick COVID-19 cabinet committee could change focus to health care: Premier

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he learned a lot during the pandemic and believes some strategies can be used to combat larger issues, like health care.

Since June, at least eight hospital emergency rooms in New Brunswick have received warnings or cut back notices, asking residents to "limit their visits" to the local E.R.

Ongoing staffing shortages were cited as the reason.

Higgs acknowledged there may be a bigger role that the all-party COVID-19 cabinet committee could play in addressing the ongoing healthcare issues.

As the pandemic winds down, there are no more planned meetings of the all-party COVID-19 cabinet committee, though another could replace it.

"Could the COVID cabinet committee turn into a health committee? I’d like to see it," Higgs said.

People’s Alliance leader Kris Austin said he would consider sitting on a possible health committee.

"With the COVID committee, I felt there were times my input counted," he said. "I’m certainly open to it…as long as it’s a committee where our input is listened to."

But Green Party leader David Coon and Liberal leader Roger Melanson aren't on board.

"There needs to be a health care committee of the legislature. This is urgent," said Coon. "Not only for the pandemic, but the public health crisis that is the unknown neurological disease plaguing a growing number of people, and the crisis of care in health care."

He says opposition leaders need to be able to participate openly and provide "checks and balances that would normally be vested in the Legislative Assembly."

Melanson also said it’s time for the Liberals to assume their responsibility as the official opposition.

"Many people are concerned that the premier has a hidden agenda on health reform," he said. "To suggest that the other parties forgo their legislative responsibilities shows a profound lack of understanding of our parliamentary system."

Chris Hood at the New Brunswick Paramedics’ Association says action needs to start now.

"Paramedics are feeling it. They’re doing extra hours. They’re working their butts off to be able to try and keep the system afloat," he said. "The COVID emergency has to be put behind us. It’s become a part of our daily operations now. I think we need to get back to the hard work of making some really, really radical and tough decisions about healthcare."

He says the trouble isn’t one issue – but the entire system, from communication to human resources.

"We didn’t create this in a day and we’re not going to fix it in a day," he said. "But we need to start moving the goalposts here before the system does collapse."