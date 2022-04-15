New Brunswick EMO issues multiple river notices for the long weekend

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization issued additional notifications Friday for the Saint John River and its tributaries, with an area of northwestern New Brunswick hitting flood stage.

EMO said the Saint John River in St. Hilaire would continue to rise above flood level before beginning to recede Sunday, and fall below flood level Monday.

Gagetown is under a ‘watch’ with the Saint John River expected to approach ‘warning’ stage Saturday. The area in Gagetown is expected hit flood stage on Wednesday.

A total of 11 other areas in New Brunswick are listed at the ‘advisory’ level including: Saint-François, Clair, Baker Brook, Woodstock, Durham Bridge, Fredericton, Maugerville, Sheffield-Lakeville Corner, Grand Lake, Jemseg, and Quispamsis-Saint John.

According to EMO, an ‘advisory’ means water is rising or expected to rise with the potential for minor flooding in low-lying areas. A ‘watch’ means water levels are rising and will approach or may exceed the watercourse banks. A ‘warning’ means flood conditions are certain or imminent and will result in the flooding of areas adjacent to identified watercourses.

Earlier in the week, EMO said anybody living in a flood prone community or along a low-lying property should be checking the river forecast daily.