New Brunswick enters Level 3 of COVID-19 winter plan, 113 people in hospital, one additional death reported

According to public health officials, 113 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 12 of whom are in intensive care.

Of those currently hospitalized, 60 were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

The province said 67 per cent of those in ICU are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or it has been more than six months since their second dose.

Of those in hospital, 91 are over 60 years old and two people are on a ventilator. One person 19 or under is currently hospitalized.

In a news release on Saturday, the province said a person between the age of 70-79 has passed away as a result of COVID-19 in Zone 4, the Edmundston region.

LEVEL 3 NOW IN EFFECT

New Brunswick is currently in the Level 3 phase of the provincial government’s winter plan to manage COVID-19.

It will remain in effect for 16 days until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 30.

More information on the measures included in this level is available online.

BOOSTER DOSES

In a news release Saturday, public health reported that, since Monday, Jan. 10, more than 31,400 appointments have been booked for booster doses of an mRNA vaccine.

The booster dose is now available to everyone 18 and older, as long as five months have passed since their second dose.

“People who are fully vaccinated and have a booster dose have additional protection to help prevent serious illness from the Omicron variant,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “People who are 50 and older in particular should book an appointment for their booster right away if they have not yet done so.”

UPCOMING TECHNICAL UPDATES TO IMMUNIZATION REGISTRY

The New Brunswick government said Saturday that a system upgrade will affect access to immunization records through the MyHealthNB website this weekend.

From 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, until Monday, Jan. 17, there will be a delay or limited access in displaying new immunization records and proof of vaccination documents.

People are reminded to download and print their proof-of-vaccination documents well before they are needed for travel or other purposes.

The registry upgrade will not affect access to PCR test results through MyHealthNB.