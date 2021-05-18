New Brunswick expands COVID-19 vaccine campaign to include everyone 18 and older

New Brunswick announced on Tuesday afternoon that it is expanding its vaccination program so that everyone 18 or older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said there was another death – the 42nd COVID-19-related death in New Brunswick since the pandemic began.

Russell said a person in their 70s, who was a resident at the Pavillion Beau-Lieu in Grand Falls, N.B., died at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

The province announced 10 new cases of COVID-19. There are 119 active cases in the province – one more than on Monday.

Russell said now, more than ever, it's important to follow public health guidelines because many of the new cases are variants of concern, which are more contagious and more dangerous.

"The situation can change overnight," Russell said. "Get tested, follow the public health guidelines. This is so very important to help contain the spread."

This is a developing story. It will be updated.