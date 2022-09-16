New Brunswick expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccines

Access to monkeypox vaccines has expanded in New Brunswick and health officials are encouraging groups most at-risk of contracting the disease to get immunized.

Public Health in New Brunswick is calling for monkeypox vaccinations for cisgender, trans, or two-spirit individuals who are 18 and older, and who also identify as gay, bisexual or are part of the men-who-have-sex-with-men community and plan on becoming sexually active with multiple partners.

For those who are eligible and immunocompromised, a second dose is available after a 28-day interval. Public Health noted in a release Friday that the criteria for immunization eligibility could change as the situation evolves.

“We are pleased we can now offer the monkeypox vaccine to an expanded group in New Brunswick,” said Dr. Arifur Rahman, acting deputy chief medical officer of health. “We encourage anyone in the identified group to book an appointment.”

Pre-exposure vaccine appointments will become available beginning Friday in select cities offered by the regional health authorities. Individuals can book their appointment outside of their current health zone if it is more accessible and convenient. Appointments can also be made without using the registrants’ name.

Individuals who meet the eligibility criteria for the vaccine can book an appointment online or by calling 1-833-437-1424.

The move comes one day after Nova Scotia announced the rollout of 2,000 pre-exposure monkeypox vaccines to be offered at the Halifax Sexual Health Centre until Oct. 6.

WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

Monkeypox is a virus that spreads through close contact with an infected person. That could include sexual activity, direct contact with monkeypox sores, inhaling respiratory droplets from an infected person who coughs or sneezes, and coming in close contact with a contaminated item, like a bedsheet.

However, monkeypox is being spread largely through sexual contact during this outbreak.

Typical symptoms include chills, fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, back pain and exhaustion. A rash or sores are common, and usually start on the face, legs or arms, but can also affect other body parts.

Symptoms usually develop five to 21 days after someone has been exposed to the virus.

Nova Scotia confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Aug. 23.

The World Health Organization first declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency on July 23.