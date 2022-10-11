New Brunswick expands eligibility for Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine

Eligibility is growing in New Brunswick for residents to receive an Omicron targeted COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents aged 18 and over will be eligible to receive a bivalent vaccine booster starting Tuesday. The shot has been available to higher risk individuals in New Brunswick since mid-September.

The booster is recommended if five months have passed since a person’s last COVID-19 vaccine or infection, regardless of how many past COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Residents aged 18 and over in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are already eligible for a bivalent vaccine.

New Brunswick’s Department of Health says children aged 12-17 who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes were also previously eligible for a bivalent vaccine.

Health Canada approved Moderna’s bivalent vaccine in early September, and Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent vaccine last week.

According to New Brunswick’s Department of Health, about 54 per cent of eligible residents have received their first COVID-19 booster shot as of early October.