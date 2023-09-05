New Brunswick farm's corn maze memorializes Canadian music legends

It's a tradition for one Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., farm to do something big every fall.

Each year they create a corn maze that honours their Canadian roots, although choosing the right subject can sometimes be a harder job than anticipated.

This year, the Hunter Brothers chose two Canadian musical legends who left their mark.

"My wife came up with the idea,” said Chip Hunter, co-owner of Hunter Brothers Farm.

“We thought we were going to do something about Gordon Lightfoot, but we didn't know how to frame it, and then we heard it was also the anniversary of Stan Rogers, so we figured the two of them would make a good combination."

Gordon Lightfoot passed away on May 1, and this year marks the 40th anniversary of Stan Rogers' death.

"They're famous Canadians, they're great musicians, and it just seemed appropriate to do that,” said Tom Hunter, co-owner of Hunter Brothers Farm.

The maze is just part of the attraction. This week they're setting up their field of fun with a new addition.

"We call it a castle,” Tom said.

“Chip likes to call it a fort, you can call it whatever you want,” he said. “But, it will be a fun new event for people to see any play on.”

For the Hunter family, it's all about seeing quality time spent together.

"It's nice to see families with their children,” Chip said.

“Interacting, not on their phones, playing with their kids and enjoying the whole day together as a family."

The maze opens on Saturday, and it’s open every weekend until the end of October.

