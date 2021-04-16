New Brunswick First Nations chiefs say notice to end tax deal came nine months early

The chiefs of six Wolastoqey First Nations in New Brunswick say a notice sent Tuesday by the provincial government to end existing tax collection agreements is premature.

They say notice to cancel the agreements can't be given for another nine months.

As a result, they say they don't accept the letters sent Tuesday by Finance Minister Ernie Steeves and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn.

In a statement, the chiefs are asking the ministers to withdraw their notices by April 30.

Government spokeswoman Valerie Kilfoil says the terms and notice periods have been considered by government and proper notice was given.

She says the government wants to work with First Nation leadership on new economic partnerships that are sustainable and fair for all First Nation communities and New Brunswickers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021.