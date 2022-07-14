New Brunswick, France sign strategy agreement

New Brunswick has signed an international strategy agreement with France.

The province says the strategy, which was announced Thursday in conjunction with France’s national holiday, is expected to strengthen the maritime province’s economic development and population growth.

Glen Savoie, the minister responsible for La Francophonie, noted the agreement marks the first between the province and France in more than 10 years.

“The special relationship that New Brunswick has enjoyed for many years with France has created advantages for our province in the sectors of education, tourism and culture,” Savoie said in a press release.

“Our government is ready to build on these successes and attract investment in emerging sectors, such as cybersecurity, advanced technologies and clean technology, in which areas France is a global leader.”

Developed in collaboration with the consulate, the new agreement comes as France continues to export the most products from New Brunswick of any European Union country.

For John Schitterer, consul general of France in the Atlantic provinces, the strategy “ushers in a new phase in France-New Brunswick relations.”

“It is the logical outcome of recent efforts by our country and Canada’s only bilingual province to strengthen our relationship in areas including the economy, education, science, universities and culture,” Schitterer said.

“It is also a source of great pride that inspires us to keep striving and finding creative new ways to achieve even greater results.”