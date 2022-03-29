New Brunswick gas prices expected to fluctuate over the coming days
New Brunswick drivers will ride a rollercoaster at the gas pump this week.
Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says all signs point to the province’s Energy and Utilities Board invoking its interrupter clause for Wednesday.
“You might actually wind up saving yourself five or six bucks,” says McTeague, who predicts the price of gasoline and diesel to drop by as much as eight or nine cents per litre.
The EUB invokes its interrupter clause whenever there’s a price shift in gasoline markets by at least six cents per litre, but the break could be short-lived.
A volatile trading week in New York (https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/oil-pares-losses-as-russia-ukraine-talks-end-without-agreement-1.1744280 ) may send prices back up by the time Thursday’s regular price adjustment is made by the EUB.
Then on Friday, the previously-scheduled April 1 carbon tax increase will begin.
The price of gasoline will rise 2.21 cents per litre to 11.05 cents per litre, with the price of diesel going up 2.68 cents per litre to 13.41 cents per litre.
