New Brunswick government donating $100,000 to National Bank of Ukraine
The New Brunswick government is donating $100,000 to the National Bank of Ukraine.
In a news release Wednesday, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said he condemns the “violent actions” of Russia.
“I cannot imagine how hard it is to watch what is happening, worrying about your family and friends who live there. Know that New Brunswickers, as well as all Canadians, stand with you and the people of Ukraine,” said Higgs.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Feb. 24, that Russia would conduct a "special military operation" in Ukraine — setting off the invasion.
The province said the donation will help Ukraine defend itself against Russian armed forces.
“We support the federal government and all sanctions it is taking against Russia in response to this,” said Higgs.
New Brunswickers who also wish to donate to the humanitarian aid effort in Ukraine can do so through the National Bank of Ukraine website, the province says.
The National Bank of Ukraine is the central bank in that country.
According to Higgs, about 3,500 people in New Brunswick are of Ukrainian descent.
-
-
'It was a pretty exciting and happy event': Paramedics deliver baby on Highway 21A Sherwood Park couple welcomed their newest addition on the side of Highway 21 with the help of local paramedics.
-
Sudbury-area carpenter union receives federal fundingWith the continuing skilled tradesperson shortage, the federal government is providing funding to aid in northern training opportunities.
-
N.L. looks to rename Colonial Building in St. John's as part of reconciliation effortAs Newfoundland and Labrador considers a name change for its historic Colonial Building in downtown St. John's, an Indigenous leader in the province says it's an opportunity to revisit the province's Confederation with Canada.
-
Canadian Pacific Railway issues 72-hour lockout notice on Teamsters CanadaClose to 3,000 employees of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. could be off the job early Sunday morning.
-
Police seek man who dropped off ‘offensive’ package at Kitchener homeThe Special Victims Unit of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after a man dropped off an unwanted package at an Admiral Road home in Kitchener.
-
'Have patience': B.C. staycations more expensive as travel rules ease during staffing crunchIndustry insiders are urging British Columbians to be patient and brace for sticker shock as the hospitality and travel industries prepare for an influx of visitors once the federal government eases pandemic restrictions.
-
Manitoba government looking to change legislation for drivers and insurersManitobans could soon have an electronic driver's licence as a result of a new bill introduced Wednesday.
-
B.C. releases in-depth data on homelessness, providing 'most accurate' picture of the problem yetFor the first time ever, the B.C. government is releasing detailed information on those who experience homelessness in the province.