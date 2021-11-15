New Brunswick health minister announces plan to link patients with primary care
New Brunswick's health minister is announcing a new system that would give access to primary care to patients who don't have a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Dorothy Shephard said Monday in a statement the New Brunswick Primary Care Network is one of the initiatives that will be included in her new provincial health plan to be released Wednesday.More than 40,000 New Brunswickers are waiting to be assigned to a primary care provider.
Shephard says starting in early 2022, patients who are registered with Patient Connect NB will be able to schedule an in-person or virtual appointment with a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Dr. Mark MacMillan, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society, says physicians are encouraged by the minister's announcement.
He says doctors across the province have agreed to participate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2021.
