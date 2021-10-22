New Brunswick man, 54, dies after single-vehicle collision

A 54-year-old man from Hawkins Corner, N.B. has died following a single-vehicle collision in Lower Woodstock, N.B.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, the Western Valley Region Detachment responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2.

Police believe the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, entered the median and rolled over.

The man, and sole occupant, was ejected from the vehicle, according to RCMP. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.