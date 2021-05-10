New Brunswick man arrested after a gunshot nearly hits child

Police in Rothesay, N.B. say they have arrested a 22-year-old man after responding to a call of a gunshot at an apartment that nearly hit a 20-month old child.

On Saturday, the Kennebecasis Regional Police say they were called to an apartment on Sierra Avenue in Rothesay, after a resident reported hearing the sound of a gunshot.

Police say the resident discovered a gunshot had come through the floor of the child's bedroom and struck the crib where the child was sleeping.

Fortunately, the child was not injured, but the crib and room were damaged as a result, according to a police report.

Police say they secured the scene and arrested a male resident of the building. Officers say they executed a search warrant at the suspects apartment and seized a firearm and ammunition.

The 22-year-old suspect is facing several firearms-related and criminal negligence charges, according to police.

The suspect has been released from custody and is expected to appear in the Saint John Law Courts on July 20.