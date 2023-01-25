New Brunswick man charged after child pornography investigation: RCMP

A New Brunswick man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by RCMP that began last fall.

The investigation, led by the New Brunswick RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit, began in October after the organization received a tip from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

On Oct. 19, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Astle as part of the investigation. A 53-year-old man was arrested at the scene, where police seized multiple electronic devices suspected to contain child pornography.

The man was released on conditions ahead of a future court appearance.

On Jan. 13, George Patrick Derrick Smith was charged in Fredericton provincial court with:

possession of child pornography

sexual interference (two counts)

sexual assault

making child pornography

Smith is scheduled to return to court on Apr. 4.