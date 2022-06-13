New Brunswick man charged after drugs, weapons, stolen vehicles seized from home: RCMP
A New Brunswick man from Tobique First Nation has been charged following an RCMP drug trafficking investigation.
The RMCP began their investigation last month. Police executed a search warrant at a home on Fifth Street in the community around 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say they seized a loaded, and unsafely stored, prohibited firearm and two other prohibited weapons. Officers also seized what is believed to be cocaine, GHB, crystal methamphetamine, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
Two stolen vehicles were also recovered during the search, according to RCMP.
Police say 30-year-old Phillip Bennett Sappier was arrested at the scene.
Sappier appeared in Woodstock provincial court that same day and was charged with failure to comply with a prohibition order. He was remanded into custody and was scheduled to return to court Monday afternoon for a bail hearing.
A 22-year-old woman from Sheffield, N.B., was also arrested. She was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Woodstock provincial court on Aug. 30.
Police say their investigation continues.
