New Brunswick man charged with sexual assault, child pornography

A New Brunswick man is facing sexual assault and child pornography charges in connection with an investigation into images of child sexual abuse.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Renous, N.B., on Tuesday.

Police say they seized several electronic devices from the home and arrested a 35-year-old man at the scene.

Vitali Chabanov appeared in Miramichi provincial court on Wednesday.

He is facing the following five charges:

making child pornography

sexual assault

sexual interference

invitation to sexual touching

making sexually explicit material available to a child

Chabanov was remanded into custody and is due to return to court at a later date.

Police say a court-imposed publication ban is in place to protect the identity of the child and any information that could potentially identify them.