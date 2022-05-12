New Brunswick man dies following motorcycle crash in Kilburn

A 25-year-old man from Centreville, N.B. has died following a motorcycle crash in Kilburn, N.B.

Perth Andover RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a report of a person in distress along the riverbank at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, police located an unconscious man in the water and a crashed motorcycle nearby.

Officers pulled the man to shore and administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police believe the crash happened when the driver of the motorcycle, which was travelling on Route 105, lost control, left the road and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.