New Brunswick man dies in collision involving transport truck: police
A Penobsquis, N.B., man has died following a two-vehicle collision involving a transport truck Friday night.
Sussex RCMP and other first responders attended to the report of a head-on collision between an SUV and transport truck on Highway 1 in Penobsquis, N.B., at around 9:15 p.m.
Police say the 55-year-old driver, and sole occupant of the SUV, died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the transport truck had been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
According to police, the collision is believed to have happened when the driver of the SUV, who was travelling westbound in the eastbound lane, collided with the truck that had been headed eastbound.
"An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office attended the scene and are assisting with the ongoing investigation," said RCMP, in a news release.
The highway was closed for about four hours but has since re-opened to traffic.
An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.
