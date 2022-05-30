New Brunswick man facing 22 charges in connection to several break-and-enter incidents

A 34-year-old New Brunswick man is facing 22 charges in relation to multiple break-and-enter incidents that occurred between February and April in the areas on Moncton and Upper Coverdale.

On Feb. 6 and 7, the Codiac Regional RCMP and Southeast District RCMP responded to numerous break-and-enters, attempted break-and-enters, and thefts in the two areas.

Police say two businesses and several homes had been impacted during these incidents, and in some cases, residents were home during the break-and-enter attempts.

During an investigation, police say they managed to identify a vehicle of interest, along with a person of interest.

"They were also able to identify several other properties that had also been broken into, and gathered additional information," said RCMP in a news release.

According to police, on Feb. 7 they tried to stop a vehicle near Riverview, that matched the description of the vehicle of interest, however, it fled the scene.

Later that afternoon, the vehicle was located in Moncton, where police say it was searched and officers found property and personal identification linked to prior thefts.

"Based on the information gathered, police were able to issue a warrant of arrest for a man in connection with the break, enters and thefts," said RCMP.

On April 8, police say Codiac RCMP arrested 34-year-old Marc Denis Savoie of Saint- Édouard-de-Kent at an ongoing break and enter. He appeared in Moncton Provincial Court the next day.

Savoie has been charged with the following:

Eight counts of break and enter;

Two counts of attempted break and enter at a private residence;

Attempted break and enter at a commercial property;

Attempted break and enter on a private property;

Possession of break-in instruments;

Two counts of wearing a disguise while committing an offence;

Motor vehicle theft;

Three counts of theft under $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Unauthorized possession of identity documents related to another person; and

Flight from police.

He has since been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 3 to enter a plea.

Police are continuing to investigate.