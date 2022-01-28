New Brunswick man killed in crash on northern Alberta logging road
CTV News Edmonton
Sean Amato
A 56-year-old man from Hoyt, NB., was killed when two service trucks collided in northern Alberta Thursday night.
Manning RCMP responded to the crash near the 104 kilometre marker of the Chinchaga Forestry Road around 6:30 p.m.
The trucks collided head-on at the crest of a hill where the road is narrow, police said, adding that fog contributed to the crash.
The name of the man who died at the scene will not be released. The driver of the other truck was not physically injured.
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is involved in the investigation.
Manning is located about 600 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
-
-
'We clean it up and carry on': Historic Edmonton building vandalized with hateful messagesA historic building in Old Strathcona used by Freemasons was vandalized overnight with hateful comments and threats.
-
Rain, snowfall warnings issued for southwestern B.C., Interior highwaysEnvironment Canada has issued rain and snowfall warnings for parts of southwestern B.C. along with special weather statements for the southeast.
-
Maple syrup season begins in Simcoe CountyMaple syrup season is just around the corner in Simcoe County.
-
Top Canadian defence officials condemn protesters dancing on Tomb of the Unknown SoldierOne video on Twitter showed an individual jumping on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial, yelling, "Freedom."
-
Mayor of Terry Fox's hometown slams 'appropriation' of Ottawa statue during anti-mandate protestThe mayor of Terry Fox's hometown is speaking out against what he calls the "appropriation" of the Canadian athlete's legacy during the anti-vaccine mandate rally in Ottawa on Saturday.
-
Hundreds flock to B.C. legislature in support of trucker convoyA huge crowd descended on the lawn of the B.C. legislature building on Saturday in solidarity with the self-described "Freedom Convoy" of truckers and COVID-19 vaccine mandate opponents that converged on Ottawa earlier in the day.
-
Ontario man continues province-wide Alzheimer's fundraiser in BracebridgeA Toronto-area man is on a province-wide tour to raise funds for Alzheimer's research.
-
Sask. hate crime victim reflects on the fifth anniversary of the Quebec City mosque massacreTwo Saskatoon men are reflecting on their hate crime experiences while mourning the Quebec City mosque shooting.