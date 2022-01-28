New Brunswick man killed in crash on northern Alberta logging road

A 56-year-old man from Hoyt, NB., was killed when two service trucks collided in northern Alberta Thursday night.

Manning RCMP responded to the crash near the 104 kilometre marker of the Chinchaga Forestry Road around 6:30 p.m.

The trucks collided head-on at the crest of a hill where the road is narrow, police said, adding that fog contributed to the crash.

The name of the man who died at the scene will not be released. The driver of the other truck was not physically injured.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is involved in the investigation.

Manning is located about 600 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.