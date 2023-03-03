New Brunswick man pleads guilty to 23 charges, including making child pornography

A 39-year-old man from Noonan, N.B., has pleaded guilty to 23 charges, including nine counts of making child pornography.

The New Brunswick RCMP first started investigating in February 2019, after receiving a complaint by Cybertip.ca. The charges stem from incidents that took place between 2008 and 2020, involving several identified victims and unknown victims.

The RCMP says Michael Sorenson was arrested on Sept. 7, 2021, in relation to the ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

On Sept. 22, 2021, he appeared in Fredericton provincial court, where he was charged with 32 offences, including:

voyeurism (12 counts)

making child pornography (10 counts)

sexual exploitation (three counts)

possession of child pornography (three counts)

invitation to sexual touching (two counts)

sexual interference

sexual assault

Sorenson appeared in court again on Feb. 24, 2023, where he pleaded guilty to the following charges:

voyeurism (four counts)

making child pornography (nine counts)

sexual exploitation (three counts)

possession of child pornography (three counts)

invitation to sexual touching (two counts)

sexual interference

sexual assault

Police say nine of the charges previously against Sorenson were vacated.

Sorenson remains under strict release conditions and is set to return to court on July 21 for sentencing.