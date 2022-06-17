New Brunswick man pleads guilty to threatening Ottawa mayor during 'Freedom Convoy'

A New Brunswick man has pleaded guilty to threatening to punch Mayor Jim Watson during the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa last winter.

Jeffrey Monette, 49, of Minto, N.B. pleaded guilty on Friday to uttering threats. He received a conditional discharge and two years probation.

The court heard that Monette was charged after threatening to cause bodily harm to the mayor on a Facebook Live video on Jan. 31.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Monette stated in a Facebook Live video, "I have a true hatred now for the mayor of Ottawa." Later, the court said Monette said after seeing the mayor on television that he would like to find out where he lives, "where I could literally give him a throat punch and take the assault charge just to make me feel Canadian."

The court heard that Monette, who is a firefighter in New Brunswick, was regularly hosting live broadcasts on Facebook during the protest.

An Ottawa judge ordered Monette not to attend the city of Ottawa or have any contact with Watson or any mayor of Ottawa.

Monette said on Facebook lives during at the start of the Convoy, that he wanted to give Jim Watson a "throat punch" and he was willing to "take the assault charge”



During the same live streams, he also said that the offices of news organizations should be burned down #ottnews

With files from CTV News producer Mackenzie Gray