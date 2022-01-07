New Brunswick man rescued from wooded area after lengthy search: RCMP
New Brunswick police say a 29-year-old man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation was rescued from a wooded area following a lengthy search in Bellefond.
At about 2 a.m. on Jan. 7, the Blackville RCMP responded to a report of a missing man who was last seen going into a wooded area the previous morning.
Police say his family was concerned for his wellbeing, as he was not dressed properly for the weather.
Just over three hours later, police say they located the man in the woods after tracking him for over six-and-a-half kilometres. According to police, the man was alive but in distress and unable to walk. Officers say they took turns carrying the man back to safety, where he was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
"Our members' quick actions helped prevent what could have been a tragic event," says Cpl. Keith Gill with the Blackville RCMP. "We are thankful that the individual was located in time and transported to hospital where he will receive the care he needs."
-
Nova Scotia reports another COVID-19 related death; 48 people hospitalized FridayHealth officials in Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19, involving a woman in her 80s in the province's Central zone.
-
NHL postpones Saturday's Canucks-Senators game over ongoing capacity limitThe NHL has postponed Saturday's game between the Canucks and Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions.
-
DNA evidence helps catch break and enter suspectA 58-year-old suspect has been charged with 11 counts of break and enter.
-
Charges laid in fatal Brant County crashProvincial police have charged a Toronto man following a fatal crash in Brant County last month.
-
85 charges, suspensions in 2021 RIDE program: WRPSWaterloo regional police issued 85 charges and driving suspensions during their 2021 Festive RIDE program.
-
Knife-wielding man arrested for threats in downtown Vancouver for 2nd time this week, police sayA man arrested for allegedly brandishing a cleaver in a dispute with grocery store staff over face masks earlier this week has been rearrested, Vancouver police said Friday.
-
Here's what's changing about B.C. school exposure notificationsThe way parents are notified about possible exposures to COVID-19 at British Columbia schools is changing, officials said Friday.
-
Alberta RCMP launch app to report non-urgent crimesAlberta RCMP have launched a new app aimed to make it easier to report non-emergency crimes and access information.
-
Christmas trees picked up from homes for a good cause in Kingston, Ont.There’s an age-old saying that money doesn’t grow on trees, but one local entrepreneur in Kingston, Ont. has found that isn’t true, when the trees can do some good.