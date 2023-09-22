New Brunswick man’s disappearance being investigated as homicide: RCMP

RCMP in New Brunswick say the disappearance of a 58-year-old Sunny Corner man is being investigated as a homicide.

Richard (Ricky) Matchett was last seen Aug. 9, 2022 in the community of Sillikers, N.B., and was reported missing the following spring on April 30, 2023.

“Throughout the course of the investigation, police determined Richard Matchett's disappearance to be suspicious,” RCMP said in a statement Thursday.

The RCMP’s major crime unit has now taken over the investigation.

On Sept. 21, 2023, members of the major crime unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Highway 420 in Sillikers as part of the investigation. No further details were shared by police.

RCMP is asking anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to reach out to police or Crime Stoppers.

