New Brunswick Mi'kmaq chiefs join court challenge to N.L.'s Bay du Nord oil project
An organization representing eight Mi'kmaq groups in New Brunswick is joining a court challenge to the federal government's approval of a new offshore oil project in Newfoundland.
Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'tagnn Inc. says a single spill from the Bay du Nord offshore oil development could harm Atlantic salmon.
The group says Ottawa did not fulfil its duty to meaningfully consult with Indigenous communities about the proposed project led by Norway-based Equinor.
The federal government gave Bay du Nord regulatory approval in April, and the project would be located about 500 kilometres northeast of St. John's if Equinor decides to go ahead.
Environmental law group Ecojustice filed an application on May 6 in Federal Court for a judicial review of Ottawa's approval of Bay du Nord's environmental assessment.
The group says Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault didn't consider the greenhouse gas emissions that would be released when the development's estimated 500 million barrels of recoverable oil are burned as fuel.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.
-
Police say London man kidnapped from his own homeLondon police are looking for two men as part of a kidnapping investigation in the city.
-
-
Orillia multi-schools reunionFormer Park Street Collegiate Institute students hosting a reunion event can’t return to the halls of their youth simply because they don’t exist.
-
Elnaz Hajtamiri's family continues search 6 months after alleged abductionSix months have now passed since Elnaz Hajtamiri was allegedly abducted from a Wasaga Beach, Ont. home by three men police say posed as cops on the night of Jan. 12.
-
'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' also scores'Succession' received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in 'Squid Game,' the first non-English language series to vie for television's top honour.
-
Canada's premiers enter second day of meetings in VictoriaCanada's premiers are meeting again today in Victoria after a day of talks dominated by health care.
-
Tempers flare after Norwich council meetingTuesday morning marked the first meeting of the Norwich Township council following a 30 minute delegation against 2SLGBTQ+ members last month.
-
Island Health asks pregnant women to relocate off Salt Spring Island amid staffing shortageExpecting families are being asked to relocate off Salt Spring Island to other nearby communities amid a midwife shortage at the B.C. Gulf Island's only hospital.
-
New cruise route will take you from Toronto to New York CityTo avoid the chaos unraveling at Toronto Pearson Airport, travellers can opt to take a luxury boat ride to New York City instead.