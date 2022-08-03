New Brunswick offering Ukrainian refugees easy access to driver's licences
New Brunswick is making it easier for Ukrainian newcomers to get a provincial driver's licence.
The provincial government announced today that recently arrived Ukrainian nationals who already have a valid Ukrainian licence can obtain a provincial passenger vehicle licence for $90.
Public Safety Minister Bill Hogan issued a statement saying the reciprocity agreement will help the province create a welcoming environment for Ukrainians, who are fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.
A Class 5 New Brunswick licence authorizes holders to drive any two-axle motor vehicle, except an ambulance, taxi or bus.
Applicants must provide identification documents and submit to a vision test at any Service New Brunswick office, but they will be exempt from any tests.
Drivers with under two years of experience will be subject to graduated driver's licence rules.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.
