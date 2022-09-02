New Brunswick opens its first two-lane covered bridge in St. Martins

New Brunswick's first-ever two-lane covered bridge had its grand opening in St. Martins on Thursday.

The Vaughan Creek Covered Bridge is the first provincially managed covered bridge to be built in the province in over 70 years.

The original bridge was built in 1935 and served as the primary link between St. Martins and what is now known as the Fundy Trail Parkway. It was closed in June 2017 due to deterioration.

"The traffic here, as you know, as you've seen today, this bridge is much needed and to have this bridge in this form to respect the heritage," said St. Martins Mayor Bette Anne Chatterton during Thursday's grand opening.

Construction on the new 32-metre bridge started last year. Not only is it the first two-lane covered bridge in the province, but it also offers a pedestrian walkway to resemble the traditional style of New Brunswick's covered bridges.

The province says the design also accounts for today's operational needs and can accommodate larger vehicles and buses.

“For us to look at an iconic, well this one [the bridge] was postcard perfect. It’s such an iconic structure and location and with the traffic we’re seeing, what we’ve seen today, is just an example of the bus traffic we're seeing, the heavy traffic that's crossing to the Fundy Trail," said New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, while attending the bridge's grand opening Thursday.

According to the provincial government, the bridge superstructure is made of single-span wooden timbers that have been pressure-treated to help prevent rot and provide a service life of about 75 years.

The main façade is made of the same materials as the original bridge -- hemlock and cedar from Norton, N.B.

“This is a beautiful, beautiful bridge and a really good compromise," said Raymond Boucher with the Covered Bridges Conservation Association. "We’re happy that it’s built."

Residents of St. Martins say it's exciting to know the aesthetic of the community will remain the same.

“I was very undecided how I felt when they said they were taking the old one down because it was so much a character of the village, but very, very pleasantly surprised to see that it’s actually a beautiful job,” said Madeleine Taylor, who lives in St. Martins.

“Well, it means a lot of things," said Elizabeth Claire, who stays in St. Martins during the summer months. "I loved the old bridge because it was picturesque and quaint, and I knew my father had walked though this bridge."