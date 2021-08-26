New Brunswick parents have mixed feelings about sending children back to the classroom

As parents in New Brunswick prepare to send their children back to school in less than two weeks, some are concerned as COVID-19 cases continue to jump in the province.

Jenna Morton is a mother of three who lives close to the Moncton region. She says she is holding onto hope that COVID-19 cases won’t get out of control.

"It’s a bit worrisome with the numbers right now, especially in the Moncton area," she said.

But Morton takes comfort living in a less populated area compared to others.

"We’re in that vulnerable stage that none of them are old enough to get a vaccine. But we’re lucky that we go to small schools," she said

On Thursday afternoon the province’s health minister Dorothy Shephard made a call out to parents asking them to do their part by getting their children vaccinated.

While those under the age of 12 are still unable to get vaccinated.

Dr. Cristin Muecke, the deputy chief medical officer of health, said public health would recommend additional measures if they are needed.

As part of the back-to-school plan this year, staff or teachers that choose not to get the vaccine will be tested and will have to wear a mask at all times.

Different rules apply for children in kindergarten to grade 8 than those in high school.

For children in kindergarten to those in grade eight, masks will be required in indoor common areas. But with currently no COVID-19 restrictions in New Brunswick, some parents feel that some things are out of their control this year.

Teri McMackin, a mother of two in Petitcodiac, N.B. said, "as a parent, you’re going to have to make that call, are these allergies, is this a cold. Ok, we’ll send them to school with a mask," said McMackin.

"But you don’t want that on your conscience. What if it is COVID? Not every parent is able to keep their kids home at any sign of a sniffle."