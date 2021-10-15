New Brunswick pastor expected in court over alleged COVID-19 public health breaches

A New Brunswick pastor is in court Friday after public health officials accused his congregation of breaking masking rules and other COVID-19 health orders.

The Crown alleges Philip James Hutchings and His Tabernacle Family Church in Saint John, N.B., signed a consent order on Oct. 8 requiring congregants to follow health orders such as masking.

But prosecutors claim Hutchings held a service two days later during which health officials observed people entering and leaving the church building without masks, and they say security agents barred officials from entering.

Prosecutors also allege Hutchings held a service that flouted health orders at a secret location and that he used social media to promote non-compliance with COVID-19 rules.

The Crown is seeking that he be found in contempt of court and given a prison sentence or a warning that he would be imprisoned if he breaks any more COVID-19 rules.

Hutchings was not immediately available for comment today, but he has claimed on social media that the government "has no grounds" to tell his church how to operate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2021.