New Brunswick physician suspension impacts remain unknown

It’s still unclear what effect the suspension of unvaccinated physicians will have on the New Brunswick health-care system.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says “about 10” physician licenses have been revoked, including the licenses of two family doctors, following the Dec. 1 vaccination deadline.

“We know there might be gaps because of it,” she Shephard. “I do understand that some of the physicians haven’t practiced here for a year, so it may not have an impact.”

There are about 2,000 physicians in New Brunswick.

Shephard says she’s waiting for a “final report” from her department’s staff before making further comment on what impact the suspensions might have.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick and the New Brunswick Medical Society support the provincial government’s decision to suspend unvaccinated physicians.

“There was ample notice. We all knew this was coming,” says Dr. Mark MacMillan, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society.

The physician suspensions are all from within the Horizon Health Network.

“I don’t know who these physicians are and I shouldn’t for confidentiality reasons, obviously,” says MacMillan. “I’m hoping they decide to move forward with vaccination.”