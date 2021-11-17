New Brunswick plans major overhaul of healthcare over the next two years

A much-anticipated health reform plan by the New Brunswick government promises many changes to the system but lacks details on how it will get there.

The plan, which has been in the works for a year, outlines healthcare changes New Brunswickers will see over the next two years.

Some of the highlights in the 16-page report include a promise to eliminate the waitlist for hip and knee replacement surgery for more than a year. It also promises that by next winter, no one will have to wait over a year for the surgery.

Anyone in need of an orthopedic specialist will be referred electronically by their family doctor or nurse practitioner and can choose the next available specialist in their zone.

The plan also adds new "multi-patient vehicles" to Ambulance New Brunswick’s fleet, "allowing them to increase service levels for non-emergency transfers for patients across the province."

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard has been releasing elements of the plan over the last two days, including an announcement that the waitlist for a primary care provider will be completely eliminated by next fall and replaced by an online registry where orphan patients can connect with a provider "in a timely manner."

Within the next couple months, New Brunswickers should see walk-in services available at 14 addiction and mental health sites and by next summer a provincial phone line will be offered "to ensure addiction and mental health crisis response services are available."

Nurses, doctors have said recruitment, retention is critical

The plan briefly outlines the province’s intentions to recruit more health-care professionals.

The president of the New Brunswick Nurses Union has been calling on the province to improve its recruitment efforts, saying there are almost 1,000 vacant nursing positions which has led to 24-hour shifts, denied vacation and burnout.

Shephard’s plan says the province will work with the regulatory bodies, universities and colleges to develop shorter training programs "combined with experiential learning," as well as a speedier process for recognizing health-care professionals with foreign qualifications.

The province’s doctors, through the New Brunswick Medical Society, will help with recruiting more health-care resources.

"Funding barriers will be assessed to identify opportunities to support more New Brunswick students seeking to enter into the health-care professions," the report says.

Shephard is speaking to reporters Wednesday morning about the technological changes that will come with the plan.

More to come.