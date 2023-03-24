New Brunswick police investigating after cyclist hits wire at head level across trail
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
Police in Saint John, N.B., say they are investigating after a cyclist rode into a wire strung between trees in Rockwood Park.
They say a cyclist hit the thin wire at head level while riding downhill on a trail mid-morning Saturday.
Police say the cyclist's helmet and face guard kept the person safe and uninjured.
On its social media page, the Saint John Cycling group warned people about the "booby trap," describing it as a wire or rope tied to trees.
The group is asking people to slow down and be vigilant.
Police say they are concerned that this act of mischief could have resulted in serious injury had the cyclist not been wearing protective gear.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2023.
