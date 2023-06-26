New Brunswick premier set to shuffle cabinet after two ministers resigned this month
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs will shuffle his cabinet Tuesday.
Two ministers stepped down earlier this month, both of them protesting his leadership style and changes made to the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
Dorothy Shephard, who served as social development minister, resigned on the floor of the house June 15 after voting with the Opposition to call on the province's child and youth advocate to consult with stakeholders on the changes made to Policy 713.
She said she stepped down not just because of changes made to the policy but also because of Higgs's habit of dismissing input from cabinet and the Progressive Conservative caucus.
On Friday, Education Minister Trevor Holder resigned, saying that under Higgs, the caucus has been less about consensus and more about the premier getting his way.
It remains unclear whether the premier will go beyond replacing Shephard and Holder when the new cabinet is announced.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Southern Health regionA whooping cough outbreak has been declared in Manitoba’s Southern Health- Santé Sud region.
-
'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crashAfter months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.
-
CJAY 92 Nickelback contest winner joins band live on stage in CalgaryIt's not a 'credit card that's got no limit', but Calgary Nickelback fan Mo got the chance of a lifetime to meet the band and sing on stage with them at the Saddledome.
-
Toronto police search for suspect following alleged home invasions, assaultsToronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in an ongoing assault investigation.
-
How a Manitoba community is marking 40 years since the Gimli GliderIt’s been nearly 40 years since a Boeing 767 carrying more than 60 people onboard made a dramatic emergency landing in a small Manitoba community and became immortalized in the annals of the province's history as the Gimli Glider.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway off-ramp in critical conditionA pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after a car hit them on an off-ramp from the Gardiner Expressway.
-
Teen pleads guilty in stabbing of fellow student at Pigeon Lake, Alta., schoolA boy who stabbed a fellow student in the library of Pigeon Lake Regional School in April 2022 has pleaded to aggravated assault.
-
-
Sask. man accused of running over woman twice in Regina appears in courtA 54-year-old Regina man accused of stabbing a woman and running her over twice with a vehicle, made his first appearance before a judge Monday.