New Brunswick racism commissioner calls for public inquiry into Indigenous treatment
A report by New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism calls for a public inquiry to be held "without delay" into racism against Indigenous people in the justice system.
The interim report is dated April but was released Monday by the province's Mi'kmaq chiefs.
In a statement, the Chiefs of the Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'taqnn say they expected commissioner Manju Varma to release her interim report earlier, but they believe she changed her mind after meeting with government officials to share the contents.
As a result, the chiefs say they will no longer participate in Varma's work.
The interim report also recommends restoring all place names that contain racist terminology against Indigenous peoples with their original Wabanaki names, or names recommended by First Nations, by no later than June 21, 2022.
It also calls for the establishment of a permanent office to combat systemic racism in New Brunswick.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2022.
-
WECHU and faith-based leaders hand out free naloxone kitsThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is partnering with faith-based leaders to launch an opioid awareness campaign.
-
Municipality of Leamington and OGVG reach compromise, new light reduction bylaw passesAfter months of negotiations between the Municipality of Leamington and greenhouse growers, a replacement bylaw has been passed, setting a clear limit on nuisance lighting.
-
Driver charged in fatal motorcycle crash near Port DoverA Norfolk County man has been charged for last week's fatal crash near Port Dover.
-
Man arrested, pellet gun seized after Victoria road rage incidentVictoria police arrested a man and seized a pellet gun after an apparent road rage incident Saturday.
-
Pothole claims in Manitoba spiked this spring: MPIMonthly pothole vehicle claim numbers have skyrocketed in Manitoba this spring, with most totals sitting 10 times higher than the monthly average.
-
Calgary cider company accepting unwanted crab apples through Leftovers FoundationA Calgary brewery that makes handcrafted hard ciders is teaming up with the Leftovers Foundation in an effort to reduce local food waste.
-
Section of Halifax's Spring Garden Road to be bus-only soonA section of Spring Garden Road in Halifax will soon be inaccessible to pedestrian vehicle traffic during most of the day, seven days a week.
-
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting outside North York mallPolice have issued a search warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old outside a North York mall last month.
-
Manitoba Hydro data shows when peak hour of electricity use occurred during heatwaveSunday’s record-breaking heat in Manitoba had many people switching on their fans or air conditioning units for the first time this year, which was reflected in Manitoba Hydro’s usage numbers.